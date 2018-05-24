Aurora College gets $410K for Beaufort Sea coastal research

Aurora College will receive $410,000 over five years of federal money for research and restoration of the Beaufort Sea coast near Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T.

The project will examine the effects of ground slumping due to permafrost thaw on the nearshore waters and develop restoration plans to mitigate these effects using native plant species.

According to a news release Wednesday, the project will use local Indigenous knowledge to identify study sites that are located near significant fishing locations. The Tuktoyaktuk Hunters and Trappers Committee will also help design the study and researchers will work closely with local residents.

"It's important to focus on the health of the Arctic environment now, so that Canada can assess changes and risks, and put plans in place to protect its long-term future," N.W.T. MP Michael McLeod said in a statement.

Coastal erosion of mud-rich permafrost along the Beaufort Sea coastline at Drew Point, Alaska in 2004. Aurora College researchers will develop restoration plans to mitigate these effects using native plant species near Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T. (Gary Clow/Handout/Reuters)

"This funding will help provide researchers with vital information on the current state of our cherished Arctic ecosystems, and also provide opportunities to develop strategies to mitigate future risks."

The funding comes from the $75 million Coastal Restoration Fund, part of the larger $1.5 billion Oceans Protection Plan, that aims to rehabilitate vulnerable coastline and protect marine life and ecosystems. It supports projects that contribute to coastal restoration, particularly multi-year projects that include Indigenous groups.