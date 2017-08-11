The community of Atlin with the airport on the right side of the photo. (Google Maps)

A helicopter crashed at the Atlin, B.C., airport Thursday with the pilot sustaining minor injuries according to RCMP Cpl. Steve Wodcox.

There were no passengers on board when the incident happened at about 3 p.m., said the officer, and no witnesses.

But Wodcox said people told him they heard a loud explosion. He also talked to the pilot for his account of the crash.

"He had just come off the ground and just tried to level off the helicopter," he said.

"At that point for some reason the left side of the helicopter started to sink a bit, the pilot tried to correct that and level that off, that's when the helicopter rolled to the right, the blades hit the ground, were completely destroyed," he said.

The aircraft was around three to seven metres in the air, when the incident happened, said Wodcox.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating the incident, he said.

The pilot, from Vanderhoof, B.C. is not being named by police.