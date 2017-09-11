Atlin, B.C., RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate Brittany Wesley, 13. She was was last seen Sunday evening at home in Sloko Court.

Wesley is described as a First Nations female, five-foot-two inches tall and weighing approximately 45 kilograms (100 pounds). She has long auburn hair and may be wearing a grey 'Superman' hoody, black jogging pants and white and pink Nike running shoes.

Member of the Atlin Search and Rescue team are also involved in the search.

Police ask anyone who may have any information about where she is to contact Atlin RCMP at (250) 651-7511.