The world's largest gold mining company is investing $8.3 million into a Yukon gold project, Atac Resources announced Monday.
B.C.-based Atac Resources, which owns the Rackla Gold project about 55-kilometres east of Keno City, said it signed a property earn-in agreement with Barrick Gold. That means Barrick can acquire an interest in Atac's Rackla Gold property.
The potential total investment could reach $63.3 million, Atac said. That money would be spent on additional exploration investment by Barrick as the Rackla project progresses.
Under the agreement, Barrick can increase its shares in Atac to 19.9 per cent up from the 9.2 per cent it currently owns.
Atac announced in January it would spend $10 million on exploring the 1,742-square-kilometre site this year.
Ranj Pillai, Yukon's minister of Energy, Mines and Resources, first spoke about the investment on CBC Radio's A New Day program at about 7:20 a.m. PT.
"There's some big news coming down this morning," he said. "There's an investment by Barrick into a Yukon company, Atac. I'll leave it at that.
"Now with Barrick we have all the major players that are working in Canada... in the Yukon," he said. "It should be a very exciting exploration season."
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.