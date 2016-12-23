Demolition of the old F.H. Collins High School in Whitehorse is behind schedule and over budget.

The demolition project was expected to be complete this past fall, but now it will be next summer before it's all done.

Crews had expected some asbestos, but were surprised at the amount they discovered.

"What we encountered as we started the demolition project was additional hazardous building material including asbestos, so that has delayed the project by a few months," said Scott Milton, an assistant deputy minister with Highways and Public Works.

Scott Milton is the assistant deputy minister in charge of property management for the Yukon Government's Department of Highways and Public Works. (Wayne Vallevand/CBC)

Milton says the unexpected work and delays have increased the budget by $1.5 million dollars, from $4.5 million to roughly $6 million.

"People should start seeing signs of the school actually being removed or coming down mid-February to end of March," he said.

He says the new completion goal is June, 2017.

The interior of the school has been gutted and much of the contents repurposed to keep them out of the landfill.

"Inside the school, people who are familiar with F.H. Collins wouldn't recognize it," said Milton.

He added that the technical wing of the old school will not be torn down. It is being upgraded and work on that section is expected to be finished by the end of January.