Ottawa police are investigating a man's death in Arviat, Nunavut, that may have happened while he was in the custody of RCMP officers.

The man died Friday after local RCMP arrived at an Arviat residence during an investigation, according to an RCMP media release.

RCMP say officers at the scene say they heard a gunshot and then found the man dead.

"As the matter may be determined to be an 'in-custody' death," Ottawa police have been called in to investigate what happened, the release says.

No other details about the man or his death have been released.

The Nunavut Coroner's office is also investigating the incident.