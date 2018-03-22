Police are looking for three people after they were seen running away from a fire that started at Iqaluit's Aqsarniit Middle School on Monday night.

A witness extinguished the fire that started on the side of the school building, limiting the damage, said Nunavut RCMP in a news release issued Thursday.

The incident happened at around 10 p.m. Monday, and the Iqaluit Fire Department wasn't required, say police.

This would be the fourth arson-related incident involving school property in Nunavut since 2015, noted Cpl. Henry Coman, spokesperson for Nunavut RCMP, in the release.

Coman listed the Cape Dorset fire that destroyed the school in 2015, the 2017 Kugaaruk school fire, and most recently, incidents in Pangnirtung after a school bus erupted into flames last week.

"These buildings are precious," said Coman in the statement, explaining they're not just for education but for activities for the wider community. "The loss of these buildings is devastating to our communities."

Iqaluit RCMP are investigating the middle school arson incident and are asking the public for help.

Anyone with information can contact the local RCMP, or anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.