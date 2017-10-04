A single mother from Cape Dorset, Nunavut, was sentenced to nine months in jail after she set fire to her public housing unit with the intent to die inside.

Twenty-six-year-old Elee Ainalik pleaded guilty to a lesser arson offence than she was originally charged with.

Justice Neil Sharkey sentenced her on Sept. 5, for the offence, which occurred in December 2015, just three months after the community lost its high school to arson.

"Ms. Ainalik was under severe distress at the time she lit the fire. I have no reason to doubt that her motive to start this fire was to go up in flames herself," Sharkey said in his decision.

Despite her obvious mental distress, he said he could not suspended Ainalik's entire sentence for an offence which carries a maximum penalty for 14 years.

"In my view, Ms. Ainalik was well aware, despite her intoxicated state, that setting fire to her house would not just be dangerous to herself, but to others in the neighbouring units as well."

Alone in the house on the evening of Dec. 7, 2015, Ainalik set fire to both a mattress upstairs and curtains on the main floor of her sister's home, where Ainalik was living with two more of her siblings and several children.

The decision says, while drunk, she told two people in the community of her suicidal feelings and her intentions to set fire to the unit.

The damage made the unit uninhabitable, but volunteer firefighters saved the remaining three units in the fourplex.

Sharkey said her culpability would have been higher if she had been sober, but he didn't consider her drunkenness a mitigating factor in sentencing.

He did, however, agree with the Crown that the shortage of housing units in Cape Dorset, should be weighed as an aggravating factor, because the "impact of this crime upon the community is quite severe."

In addition, to the nine months jail time, Ainalik, who was two months pregnant at the time of sentencing, will serve 18 months probation. However, Sharkey said he will recommend an early release, so she would not have to have her baby in jail.

