Yellowknife RCMP seized two ounces of cocaine, cash and a .40 calibre handgun from a downtown apartment and vehicle this week.

In a news release, RCMP say they executed a search warrant on the residence on Tuesday after a short investigation into drug trafficking.

Officers arrested three people, including two men from Scarborough, Ont., who are in their 20s, and 46-year-old Christopher Rumbolt of Yellowknife.

Rumbolt is charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. The other men have been charged with various drug and firearms offences.

All are in custody and due to appear in court Oct. 23.

"The coordinated efforts of our RCMP units has interrupted suspected drug trafficking and taken a handgun off the streets," spokesperson Marie York-Condon said in the statement.