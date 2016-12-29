A 18-year-old man was arrested on the sea ice of Iqaluit's waterfront Thursday morning, after allegedly robbing a restaurant delivery driver at gunpoint then fleeing from police on foot.

"Early this morning members of the Iqaluit Detachment responded to a call of a male wielding a handgun," says an RCMP statement, issued Thursday morning. A second call came in indicating the man had robbed a driver.

"The RCMP were quick to arrive on scene and observed a lone male running away from the area matching the description of the person they were looking for," the statement says.

"After a brief foot chase the male was located and arrested on the sea ice in front of the community."

The investigation is ongoing, say police. No names or charges have been released yet, but the arrested man remains in custody.