Yellowknife RCMP say they need help to identify a man suspected of robbing the downtown Reddi Mart just before 11 p.m., Wednesday evening.

The man demanded and received money from the cashier and then fled on foot.

He is described as about five feet, nine inches tall, with a light complexion. RCMP say he was wearing a checkered jacket with a hood.

Police caution the man could be armed, and should not be approached.

RCMP request that anyone who recognizes the man, knows his whereabouts, or has more information about the crime, to contact them at 867-669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, www.nwtnutips.com, (click on "submit a web tip") or text: nwtnutips to 274637. Calls received through Crime Stoppers and NWT Tips are anonymous and a caller's anonymity is guaranteed.