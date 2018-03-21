The popular Dene hand games event highlights day three of competition at the Arctic Winter Games. Follow along with all the action in our live blog.
To stay in the know, follow our 2018 Arctic Winter Games team on the ground in Hay River and Fort Smith on Twitter:
Hay River
- Joanne Stassen (@naziwanorth)
- Kirsten Murphy (@CBCKirsten)
- Philippe Morin (@YukonPhilippe)
- Mark Hadlari (@HadlariMark)
- Peter Sheldon (@pasheldon)
- Lawrence Nayally (@LawrenceNayally)
Fort Smith
- Madeleine Allakariallak (@Allakariallak)
- Mitchel Wiles (@Mitchel_Wiles)
- Randall MacKenzie (@Call_Randall)
- Alexandra Byers (@alexandra_byers)
- Leitha Kochon (@leithakochon)