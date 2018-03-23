It's Friday at the Arctic Winter Games, and the fifth day of competition will bring medal matches for most team sports, as well as the gruelling knuckle hop. Follow along in our live blog.
To stay in the know, follow our 2018 Arctic Winter Games team on the ground in Hay River and Fort Smith on Twitter:
Hay River
- Joanne Stassen (@naziwanorth)
- Kirsten Murphy (@CBCKirsten)
- Philippe Morin (@YukonPhilippe)
- Mark Hadlari (@HadlariMark)
- Peter Sheldon (@pasheldon)
- Lawrence Nayally (@LawrenceNayally)
- Mike Salamonie (@msalomonie)
Fort Smith
- Madeleine Allakariallak (@Allakariallak)
- Mitchel Wiles (@Mitchel_Wiles)
- Randall MacKenzie (@Call_Randall)
- Alexandra Byers (@alexandra_byers)
- Leitha Kochon (@leithakochon)