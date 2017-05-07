Nineteenth century poet Alfred Tennyson is quoted as saying, "There is nothing worth living for but to have one's name inscribed on the Arctic chart."

The saying apparently also applies to brand names. Today a number of Canadian Arctic geographical features bear the names of an English distillery, a Norwegian brewery, and other private sponsors of the explorers who named them.

Throughout the 19th century, while many explorers were funded by governments, others relied on private funding. One such explorer was John Ross.

From the Croker Mountains to the Boothia Peninsula

Ross had made an infamous error on his first Royal Navy command in the Arctic, mistakenly turning around halfway down Lancaster Sound because of a "mountain range" he saw on the horizon and named for a senior naval officer back home. It was a Fata Morgana mirage – a trick of the Arctic light – and the ensuing "Croker Mountains" debacle haunted him on his return to England.

"He was desperate to go back," explained Katie Murray, a historian studying polar exploration at the University of St. Andrews.

"So he enlisted the help of a private businessman, Felix Booth."

Booth was a gin merchant, whose namesake, Booth's Gin, earned him his fortune.

His name is splashed across the Arctic on some of its most prominent features, including the Boothia Peninsula, the northernmost point in North America, and roughly the size of Newfoundland. That peninsula borders the Gulf of Boothia, itself as wide as New Brunswick. Nestled into the Boothia Peninsula is a small divot, named for Booth himself: Felix Harbour.

Whether Booth paid explicitly for the privilege of having his name, and that of his company, inscribed on the Arctic chart, is uncertain.

"I'm not sure if it was ever so blatant as to be written into a contract," Murray said. "But there was almost certainly an expectation."

Islands of beer

Booth was not the only merchant to get a billboard the size of a province in return for his backing of a private expedition. In 1896, Norwegian explorer Otto Sverdrup learned that two brothers, Amund and Ellef Ringnes, owners of the Ringnes Brewery, wanted to support an Arctic expedition.

"I can only say that I was pleased at this flattering offer," he wrote in his journal. "There were still many white spaces on the map, and I was glad of an opportunity to fill them with Norwegian colours."

According to Ellef Ringnes's great-grandson, Christian Groth Kjellsby, the nationalistic sentiment was shared by the brothers. For them, he says, it wasn't about the brand, but about the country. Not to mention that advertising would have been illegal.

"In Norway, advertising for alcoholic beverages was strictly forbidden," he says.

But even so, Kjellsby believes the motivation came from a sense of responsibility to share their wealth in the spirit of their newly independent country.

"They could afford to help these polar explorers, and they thought it was important," he said.

Regardless of the intent, the investment paid off. On his expedition to Ellesmere Island, Sverdrup named three islands for the brewery: Amund Ringnes and Ellef Ringnes Islands he named for the brothers. The largest of the three (and the seventh largest island in Canada) Sverdrup reserved for the man who presumably cut the cheque that financed his expedition, the brewery's financial director, Axel Heiberg.

Other places across the Arctic have been named for private financiers: Smith Sound is named for Thomas Smythe of the East India Company; Peabody Bay gets its name from George Peabody, an American philanthropist; Grinnell Land and peninsula was named for Joseph Grinnell of Grinnell, Miniturn, and Company.

Even Lancaster Sound, one of the jewels of the Canadian Arctic, was named for an English merchant, James Lancaster IV. But to the Inuit, it has always been Tallurutiup Tariunga.

Axel Heiberg Island in Canada's High Arctic gets its name from the financial director of the Ringnes Brewery. (Courtesy of John England)

Restoring original names

Not all of the places were inhabited or frequented by Inuit, thus some may not have had Inuktitut names. But in the places Inuit lived, the names were not being applied to "white spaces," but rather written over existing names.

"There are no cases that I'm aware of – though I'm prepared to be proven wrong – where the explorers asked the Indigenous people the name of the place and then applied it themselves to their own charts," Murray said.

That means the names on today's maps and charts are often blind to the original history of the place.

"I would say that any place of any significance to Inuit has a name," says Lynn Peplinsky, traditional place names manager at Inuit Heritage Trust.

Peplinsky is working to restore some of those names to the map.

Because of the way Inuit places are named, those original names can have a much greater meaning than the European names pasted on at random.

The Boothia Peninsula, she says, bore the name "Nuvuk," simply meaning "point". That's how many Inuktitut names work, Peplinsky explains.

"They're descriptive," she says. "There's so much information, so much environmental information in the names."

Loks Land Island, off the southeastern tip of Baffin Island, was named by Martin Frobisher for a private sponsor, Michael Lok of the Company of Merchant Adventurers. In Inuktitut, it is known as Taqulijjuaq. According to elders interviewed by the Inuit Heritage Trust, the name refers to the mottled colours on the tundra.

"We have about 10,000 traditional names in our file," says Peplinsky. Her organization is painstakingly working through them, working with elders, experts, and the Nunavut government.

That's not to say all of the landforms in the Arctic will be renamed, or that they are all the same priority. Places in the High Arctic, like the Ringnes Islands, which so far have no known Inuktitut names, will probably retain their European names for now.

"It would be good to keep the names," says Kjellsby. "At least that's my perspective."

The Ringnes brewery has gone on to capitalize on its association with the Arctic. In a fitting reversal of influence the company named a recent beer after the Inuktitut word for the territory in which its islands are found: it released its special Nunavut amber lager in 2009.