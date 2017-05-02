A new report from Mary Simon, the Minister's Special Representative on Arctic Leadership, has recommendations for the federal government on how to create sustainable communities in Canada's North.

The report's suggestions are based around the central theme that healthy, educated people are key for sustainable development in the North.

Among the recommendations is the importance of education, including the need for there to be an Arctic University and culturally relevant early childhood education.

"The legacy of residential schools lingers in some families who have not yet developed a confidence in the education system or the skills to support their children's academic learning," the report reads. "Children must come to school rested, well fed, with their homework done and ready to learn.

"These conditions can be fostered by quality, affordable, culturally-appropriate ECE [early childhood education]. Strengthening ECE programming through enhanced and sustained funding agreements is the first bridge toward success in school."

The report also calls for massive upgrades to northern infrastructure, especially when it comes to housing and broadband.

This message in particular was welcomed by Nunavut's premier, Peter Taptuna.

"It sure is pleasing that she touched on a lot on infrastructure deficits," he said. "That's something we desperately need in the North. Our communications services we have in the North are slow, it's antiquated."

Taptuna wasn't alone in his appreciation of the report's recommendations.

The Pikialasorsuaq Commission was pleased Simon recommended that Canada accept their recommendation for the creation of an Inuit-led management plan and monitoring process for the entire North Water Polynya.

"Conservation of Arctic marine regions is important for Inuit and we welcome the recommendation in Ms. Simon's report to accept the Pikialasorsuaq recommendation to create an Inuit led management area and monitoring regime for the entire Pikialasorsuaq or North water polynya," Okalik Eegeesiak, International Pikialasorsuaq Commissioner said in a release.

The World Wildlife Fund echoed these thoughts. Paul Crowley, the director of WWF Canada's Arctic program, wrote in a release that he applauded Mary Simon's holistic approach.

"I am particularly excited by the recommendation to develop a new conservation tool for Canada's North... and her recommendation to apply this conservation designation to the Pikialasorsuaq, the most productive polynya in all of the Arctic. Mary Simon has established a roadmap that should be followed."

However, not every aspect of the report was praised. Taptuna said he wished that Simon touched on resource development in her recommendations.

"The disappointing part about the report is that there is no recommendations on, no mention of resource development," he said. "And of course, resource development in the North, in Nunavut, is a critical part of building healthy and sustainable communities in the Arctic."

The report came with a cautionary note from Simon.

"I heard repeated accounts of the impact of a warming Arctic on food security, infrastructure, housing, and safety on the land and sea. The message was very clear: an adaptation strategy and implementation plan for the Arctic must become a national priority within Canada's climate change commitments," she wrote.