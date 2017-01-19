The 2008 Arctic Cat F5 LXR is one of the models being recalled by Transport Canada over problems with cracks in the fuel tank and potential fire risk. (Nick Murray/CBC)

Transport Canada is recalling 11,500 Arctic Cat snowmobiles that are prone to developing cracks in the fuel tank, increasing the risk of the machine catching fire.

The Transport Canada notice says certain types of fuel blends and fuel additives can affect the plastic, causing cracks in the tank. Fuel can leak into the engine compartment, posing a fire hazard.

The recall covers 2007, 2008 and 2009 Arctic Cats, including the Bearcat 570, F series and Jaguar 1100 models. The full list of models affected is on the Transport Canada website.

If you have one of these models, you should contact your dealer.

Transport Canada says people should not drive the snowmobiles until the defect has been repaired.

Both Transport Canada and the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission issued the recalls earlier this month. About 20,700 machines in the U.S. are affected.

According to the U.S. recall notice, Arctic Cat has received reports of 918 incidents, including six reports of fires. No injuries have been reported.