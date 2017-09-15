Arctic Bay, Nunavut, has lost one of its oldest buildings to fire.

RCMP say they are investigating the cause of the fire, which happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

The building was constructed in 1941 and was first a weather station and later the local RCMP station, according to Deborah Johnson, the hamlet's senior administrative officer.

Arctic Bay is more than 1,200 kilometres north of Iqaluit.

Now owned by the hamlet, the building had been vacant for a number of years, Johnson said.

She said the hamlet wanted to use the building as a meeting space for the community's elders, but before that was possible it needed to be completely renovated. Renovations had not started.

She added that the hamlet had collected artifacts from Environment Canada — from the building's time as an operational weather station — and from its time as the RCMP detachment to display in the reopened building.

An RCMP news release said the risk to public safety, given the amount of damage sustained from the fire, means the hamlet will demolish the remaining structure.