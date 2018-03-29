Arctic Bay man charged with murder after death in community

A 30-year-old man has been charged with murder after the death of a man in Arctic Bay, Nunavut.

Andrew Muckpaloo is charged with assault, murder and breach of probation, said police in a news release Thursday.

At approximately 6:30 a.m. Monday, a man was brought to the community's health centre following what RCMP described as an altercation with another man. He later died of his injuries.

Muckpaloo is in custody and will appear in court in Iqaluit on April 10.

Nunavut's chief coroner and the RCMP's major crimes and forensic identification units continue to investigate.