Arctic Bay RCMP investigating death of man as a homicide

Arctic Bay RCMP investigating death of man as a homicide

Nunavut RCMP are investigating the death of a local man in Arctic Bay who died as a result of his injuries following an altercation.

A man in Arctic Bay, Nunavut, has died following an altercation with another man

RCMP say they have an Arctic Bay, Nunavut man in custody and are investigating the death of another man as a homicide, following an altercation earlier this week.

At approximately 6:30 a.m. on Monday, a man was brought to the community's health centre following what RCMP describe as an altercation with another man. He later died of his injuries.

Police say they have a 30-year-old Arctic Bay man in custody. The Nunavut coroner's office has ordered an autopsy and is assisting RCMP in the investigation.

