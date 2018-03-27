Arctic Bay RCMP investigating death of man as a homicide
RCMP say they have an Arctic Bay, Nunavut man in custody and are investigating the death of another man as a homicide, following an altercation earlier this week.
At approximately 6:30 a.m. on Monday, a man was brought to the community's health centre following what RCMP describe as an altercation with another man. He later died of his injuries.
Police say they have a 30-year-old Arctic Bay man in custody. The Nunavut coroner's office has ordered an autopsy and is assisting RCMP in the investigation.