Iqaluit residents were perplexed after discovering a City of Iqaluit vehicle wedged tightly on a popular roadway bridge in town early Monday morning.

The Apex bridge acts as a main route for many drivers in Iqaluit, connecting Apex to the city's core.

"Ah, that's new since I lived there," commented one resident on a Facebook post, after a concerned local shared photos of the "very weird," white SUV jamming the bridge on a community page, Iqaluit Rant and Rave.

"Bridge abuse lol," wrote another.

Photos were posted to an Iqaluit based community Facebook page shortly after a man jammed a City of Iqaluit vehicle on Apex bridge. (Iqaluit Rant and Rave/Facebook)

But it turns out, there was more to the story of the Apex bridge-blocker.

Just hours before the bridge incident, a man was involved in an armed robbery Sunday night, according to an RCMP news release.

The 21-year-old man walked into a local store and used a weapon to demand money from the clerk, say police.

There were no customers in the store at the time and he left the store without injuring anyone, with an undisclosed amount of money, say police.

Later that evening, the drunk man managed to steal a City of Iqaluit vehicle and somehow jammed it on the Apex bridge. He was arrested by police after midnight Monday.

The man is being charged for armed robbery, impaired driving, and breach of probation. He appeared in court Tuesday afternoon for a bail hearing.

Tow truck driver says 'it's not common'

Chris Provost said he's had his fair share of strange accidents as a tow truck driver.

"It was wedged in there alright, pretty good, you can say," said Chris Provost, an employee at Upper Base Garage who towed the SUV Monday.

Provost said it looked like the car clipped the side of the railing and it had turned the car sideways.

"It's not common you're gonna see one that wedges itself in exactly that way, or to have it abandoned on the bridge."

Provost said it took him about an hour and a half to tow the car to the RCMP detachment.

Cpl. Henry Coman of RCMP said police had a "great response time" thanks to witness information.

CBC News reached out to the City of Iqaluit, who confirmed it was a city vehicle that was stolen, but declined to comment further about how the man managed to take possession of it.

Iqaluit RCMP are asking any witnesses to contact the local detachment, or anonymously to 1-800-222-TIPS.