Protesters in Fort McPherson, N.W.T., gathered Tuesday afternoon to demonstrate against opening Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil and gas development.

Some residents say it's important to continue the fight to protect the caribou that their ancestors started @CBCNorth pic.twitter.com/j4lLSWd3dG — @MackenzieLScott

A United States budget bill was approved in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday that allows for exploratory drilling in the region. The bill will now be considered in the U.S. Senate.

The wildlife refuge includes calving grounds for the Porcupine caribou herd, considered by the Gwich'in of Northern Canada and Alaska to be essential for food and spiritual sustenance.

"ANWR [the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge] is not up for negotiation," said Elizabeth Vittrekwa, Fort McPherson mayor and board member with the Gwich'in steering committee.

"That's exactly how the Gwich'in people feel. If they want to go in there, there's going to be people standing up and saying no … that cannot happen."

Gina V. Neyando was one of around 50 people who showed up to rally in Fort McPherson to protect the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. @cbcnorth pic.twitter.com/leRPklun7w — @MackenzieLScott

Wanda Pascal, chief of the Tetlit Gwich'in Council, keeps her front yard in Fort McPherson decorated with caribou antlers.

"The reason I do this is to have the resemblance of the caribou in my yard, to protect these trees and to show how much the caribou means to us," she said.

"We survived on the caribou for generations, even way before my time. We the Gwich'in along with the Yukon and Alaska [Gwich'in] survived off the caribou.

"We have to protect it for our future generations."