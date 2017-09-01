Despite the rain, about 100 people took part in a rally against racism in Yellowknife Thursday night.

The event was initiated by about a dozen people in Yellowknife after a demonstration involving white supremacists, neo-Nazis and members of the Ku Klux Klan in Charlottesville, Va. A 32-year-old woman, Heather Heyer, was killed.

"All of those people, they felt that we are related to Heather," Nazim Awan told CBC. "She is my sister, your sister, everyone's sister."

Some young Yellowknifers pose in front of a rainbow at the rally: Shaeden Wah-Shee-Letts, 10, Osler Letts, 4, Vyka Wah-Shee-Letts, 8. (Garrett Hinchey/CBC)

Awan said the idea was to do something to bring the community together.

"Give the message that we're united against this new veil of hatred and oppression and the best way to do it is hold an anti-racism candlelight vigil."

The event brought out a crowd of people waving signs and holding candles. Political and First Nations leaders took to the microphone to denounce prejudice and encourage Yellowknifers to come together.

Nazim Awan looks on while his daughter Hunaifa speaks at the vigil. (Garrett Hinchey)

"I'm doing it for myself, and doing it for my children, and their children to come," said Hawa Dumbaya-Sesay, who was there with her three children.

"We don't want something like this to be a part of our generation, or their generations."

RCMP members conducted patrols on the outskirts of the event, but there were no counter protesters or altercations

Awan said all minorities are feeling unsafe these days, even in Yellowknife. But he says the northern city is the "best example" of a diverse multi-cultural society.

"You can see almost all nationalities in Yellowknife, and we are working just like a big family, everyone respects everyone."