Igloolik's Andy Attagutalukutuk cruised into his hometown on Thursday night to secure his fourth win out of the last five Nunavut Quest dog sled races.

Last year the race was cancelled and in 2015 Amosie Sivugat from Clyde River won.

All eight teams made it safely to the finish line, with fewer than 10 hours between the first and last place finisher.

Attagutalukutuk took first place with a time of 40 hours, 22 minutes.

Lee Inuaraq finished second in a time of 41 hours and 10 minutes, followed by Michael Inuaraq, who clocked in at 42 hours and 15 minutes to finish third.

Mushers preparing for the 2017 Nunavut Quest that ended with a hometown boy winning the race on Thursday in Igloolik. (Submitted by Niore Iqalukjuak)

Winners were announced Friday evening, after the committee met to finalize the results — Dean Ittuksarjuat, the event's time keeper, said no participants received time penalties this year.

Mushers travelled around 80 kilometres per day to make it from Arctic Bay to Igloolik in a week.

Igoolik Mayor, Celestino Uyarak, planned a welcome for the competitors that included square dancing and a feast.

Attagutalukutuk received a $15,000 first place prize, Lee Inuaraq won $7,000 and Michael Inuaraq took home $4,000.

Next year's race will run from Igloolik to Pond Inlet.