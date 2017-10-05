Nunavut's coroner has set a date for the mandatory inquest into the death of a baby in Iqaluit two years ago.

Amelia Annie Keyoota was under the care of the Department of Family Services when she was found not breathing and unresponsive in July 2015. She was taken to Qikiqtani General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The inquest into her death will be held at the Nunavut Court of Justice from April 23 to 27, according to a news release.

Under the Nunavut Coroner's Act, inquests must be held in cases where a death "occurs while the deceased is detained or in custody involuntarily pursuant to law in a jail, lock-up, correctional facility, medical facility or other institution."

Anyone wishing to participate or make presentations at the inquest may contact the chief coroner at 867-975-6318.