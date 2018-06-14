Stolen ambulance rolls into ditch, leaving 19-year-old Whitehorse driver dead

A 19-year-old woman from Whitehorse is dead after using a cellphone while driving a stolen ambulance that lost control just outside of Haines Junction, Yukon, Wednesday.

The accident happened around 7 a.m., on the Alaska Highway about 14 kilometres east of Haines Junction, according to the latest information from the Yukon Coroner's Service.

The woman, identified as Elizabeth Caroline Boyd of Whitehorse, had allegedly taken the ambulance belonging to the territory's Department of Highways and Public Works just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to a media release Thursday. The ambulance was parked at a highway construction site near Cracker Creek.

Boyd is said to have been driving back toward the construction site, travelling east toward Whitehorse when she lost control, crossed the highway and rolled into a ditch.

A coroner's investigation revealed that Boyd had been using a cellphone at the time of the accident, said the release.

Boyd was the only person in the vehicle and was found dead at the scene.

Yukon's coroner's office will do a full toxicological analysis through B.C.'s Provincial Toxicology Centre.