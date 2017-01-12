It's become a Whitehorse institution, and after more than three decades of churning out fresh organic breads, soups, coffee and pastries, the Alpine Bakery has new owners.

"Some people think we are crazy," said Silvia Roswitha Streit, who along with her husband Walter, recently bought the business from long-time owner Suat Kuzlak.

The Streits are from Germany and had been visiting Yukon — and the Alpine Bakery — regularly over the years. They became friends with Kuzlak and when he mused about selling his business, the Streits decided to take a leap.

Silvia had some experience working in bakeries, but Walter's career was in civil engineering.

"I was calculating bridge and tunnels over 25 years with my own company, so yes, it's a big change," Walter said.

"We decided, let's try to live here in a more sustainable way, a more balanced way."

Gathering place, community centre

Kuzlak started the business in Whitehorse 33 years ago, in a small storefront on Fourth Avenue. He was also new to the Yukon at the time and was fuelled by a passion for sustainable agriculture and organic food.

The Alpine Bakery has occupied a hard-to-miss log building on Alexander Street since the 1990s. (Paul Tukker/CBC)

The business took off and, a decade later, the bakery moved to its current location — a hard-to-miss log building on Alexander Street.

It's got a loyal local clientele, but there's also a steady stream of tourists and visitors throughout the year, drawn by the promise of fresh-baked organic goods and homemade soups.

There's also a meeting space upstairs that's well-used by community groups.

"People tell me often over [the] years that this place has been an institution and gathering place," Kuzlak said.

"We established long-term friendships and I hope I'll maintain some of those. This place has become a community centre — that part I enjoyed as much as making good food."

The Steits expect to offer some new bakery fare — Silvia says people have been asking if she'll make real German pretzels ("Yes I will!") — but they say fresh, organic bread will remain the focus.

In short, they want to carry on where Kuzlak left off.

"Because we share his ideas, and we know we have to fill a big foot. We will try to do our best and hopefully the customers are patient with us," Silvia said.

"I have a big, big list with new ideas — but slowly. 'Yukon time!'"