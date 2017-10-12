The reopening of a shuttered diamond polishing factory in Yellowknife has been delayed, as owner Almod Diamonds says it will be a few more months before it is prepared to begin operations.

Almod Diamonds, based in New York, bought the former Tiffany diamond cutting and polishing plant near Yellowknife's airport in December 2016. At the time, the company's president said that they expected to re-open within three to six months.

That put the company on a timeline to open the plant in the summer of 2017. However, as of October, it has still not opened.

A company spokesperson said the delays are due to setbacks obtaining work visas and permits for its employees. At the announcement of the purchase, Almod said that ten employees will initially be stationed at the plant, though they will come from the company's other operations.

The plant was previously owned by Deepak Kumar, who was charged with fraud after misrepresenting assets to obtain financing to purchase the plant from the Northwest Territories government in 2014. The plant has not been in operation since 2009, when Arslanian Cutting Works closed its doors after nine years in operation.

No date has been set for the official re-opening of the plant.