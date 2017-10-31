An Inuvik construction company admits it did not provide the proper supervision in an incident that led to the death of a worker in 2016.

David Vinnicombe, 19, died while on a construction site at the Inuvik satellite station facility near the town in June 2016. At the time, Inuvik officials said a piece of heavy machinery rolled over, killing Vinnicombe, the only occupant.

Allen Services & Contracting Ltd. (Inuvik) pleaded guilty Monday to one of nine charges filed against the company and a supervisor under the Safety Act following that incident.

That charge was "failing to ensure that all workers are sufficiently and competently supervised."

The Workers' Safety and Compensation Commission filed the charges in May, nearly a year after Vinnicombe died.

The case is now scheduled for a facts and sentencing hearing in Inuvik for Dec. 5.

It's expected that the remaining charges against the company and the supervisor, Brian McCarthy, will be withdrawn once that process is complete, the prosecutor on the case said in court.

Rob O'Neill, the lawyer representing Allen Services & Contracting, declined to comment on this story.