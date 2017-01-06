A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Nunavut man on parole for manslaughter.

Allen Kabvitok, 48, is serving a 14-year sentence for killing Donna Kusugak in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, in 2003. He was granted parole in November, but fled from the North Bay, Ont., halfway house where he was staying on Wednesday.

"He may be still currently in the North Bay area or he may be attempting to travel to the Greater Toronto Area," said Det. Const. Chris Castonguay with the Ontario Provincial Police.

Police do not believe Kabvitok is trying to return to Nunavut.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.