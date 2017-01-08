Police in Ontario say a Nunavut man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant is back in custody after turning himself in.

Allen Kabvitok, 48, is serving a 14-year sentence for killing Donna Kusugak in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut in 2003.

He'd been granted parole in November, but fled from the North Bay, Ont. halfway house in which he was staying.

Police issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest and he surrendered to police in North Bay, said Det. Const. Chris Castonguay, a spokesman for the Ontario Provincial Police.