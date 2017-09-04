(Yves Choquette)

Roughly 2,000 Inuit from all 14 Nunavik communities are now taking part in the Qanuilirpitaa? 2017 health study. Qanuilirpitaa? means 'How are we' in Inuktitut.

It's happening 15 years after a similar study highlighted a number of health and food security issues for people in the area.

(Yves Choquette)

People like Philip Nunga, 65, in Inukjuak, donned life jackets for the trip. Participants in the survey will be clinically tested for illnesses such as diabetes and heart disease.

(Yves Choquette)

Participants can shelter from the wind on a barge that ferries them to the CCGS Amundsen.

(Yves Choquette)

Once participants board the Canadian research icebreaker, an interviewer asks them questions about their health and lifestyle.

(Yves Choquette)

A dentist is also taking part in the project.

(Yves Choquette)

Baby Peter, just two months old, is the son of 19-year-old Asiinn Ningiuk, right. Peter is her second child to take part in the 2017 Qanuilirpitaa? health study on the CCGS Amundsen.

(Yves Choquette)

Ningiuk leaves with a smile.

(Yves Choquette)

After the checkup, it's time to head back on the barge.

(Yves Choquette)

The barge leaves the CCGS Amundsen, taking participants back to the Inukjuak harbour.