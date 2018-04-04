Great Big Sea's Séan McCann, Greenland's Nanook part of Iqaluit's Alianait summer lineup
The festival runs from June 29 to July 2
Alianait Arts Festival has released its summer lineup.
Over the Canada Day long weekend, Iqaluit will host Séan McCann, the founder of the band Great Big Sea as well as artists from as far away as Australia at the Alianait Arts Festival.
The festival released it's lineup Wednesday. As usual Greenland artists will feature, with rock band Nanook confirmed. The band will release its fourth studio album in May.
A festival first, Greenlandic children's entertainer Hinnarik will perform, as will Alianait-regular Hans Henrik Poulsen and the Qiajuk Dancers, Miyuki Daorana and Maria Lyberth.
Nunavut's talent is showcased with Leetia Kalluk, who won first prize at the 2017 Qilaut Song Contest, Arviat's Agaaqtoq and Igloolik's Lazarus Qattalik.
The festival runs from June 29 to July 2.
Here's the full line-up:
- Greenland's Nanook
- Singer/songwriter Leela Gilday
- Lazarus Qattalik
- Séan McCann
- Juno-nominee Cris Derksen
- Twin Flames
- Australian duo This Way North
- Arviat's songwriter Agaaqtoq
- Singer-songwriter Evan Redsky
- Children's entertainer Hinnarik
- Pop-rock quartet Jane's Party
- The Arviat Band, country-style music
- Two-time Juno award-winner Old Man Luedecke
- Greenland's Hans Henrik Poulsen
- Indie folk singer-songwriter Brooklyn Doran
- Alt-folk songwriter Ahi
- Leetia Kalluk
- Qiajuk Dancers - Miyuki Daorana and Maria Lyberth