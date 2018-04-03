Hay River man remembered as loving brother, talented musician

Alex Norwegian loved to play guitar. He loved to snowmobile. He loved his siblings. And he was loved — by many.

This was obvious by the more than 100 people packed into the Yellowknife Elk's Lodge on Saturday to celebrate his life.

The 25-year-old was found dead in a vehicle on the side of the road in Hay River's Sandy Creek area on Dec. 28. Four people have been charged with murder and robbery in relation to his death.

At the Elk's, focus was squarely on Alex — or Quamik, as he was remembered by Bill Nasogaluak, a family friend.

Nasogaluak couldn't be there, but he sent a letter, which was read aloud during the ceremony.

"Quamik … means 'shine' in Inuvialuktun," read the letter. "Shine, Alex. We'll find your light one day and we'll just have to follow that light."

Alex Norwegian's aunt, Barbi Bouvier, signs Alex's guitar. (Randi Beers/CBC)

Navigation was one of the themes of the afternoon — Alex's mastery of it on the land at an early age, and the fact so many people made the trek to Yellowknife to remember him. This was something celebrated by his aunt, Annie Steen.

"We came from the north, the south, the east and the west," she said. "And we really think that's pretty special for him to pull us together like this."

Alex left behind a strong musical legacy. Those at the ceremony given keepsakes — specially crafted guitar picks designed in his memory. Family members performed two separate musical tributes to Norwegian and on the way out, family and friends were invited to sign his guitar, which was on display alongside photos, lit candles, his scrapbooks and his urn.

Family was a another theme of the afternoon. Alex's stepmother, Jennifer Norwegian, made a touching speech about his love for his siblings. She said when she married Alex's father, Roy Norwegian, in 2008, her three children and Roy's two sons became one big family. Jennifer remembers that big family being quite happy — something especially apparent in family home videos.

"You can hear his deep voice, and his laugh, and the pure enjoyment of him playing with his baby sister," she said.

A scrapbook of childhood memories was on display at a celebration of life for Alex Norwegian Saturday. (Randi Beers/CBC)

Jennifer implored the assembled friends and loved ones to take away a lesson from Alex's life and death. She asked them to love one another no matter what, because things can change quickly.

"So send those texts and make those those phone calls and tag people in those cheesy Facebook posts," she said.

"Because I promise you, there will never be a person in this world who lived with the regret of telling someone they loved them too much."

Charged with murder and robbery in Norwegian's death are Tyler Cayen, 32, Sasha Cayen, 25, James George Thomas, 25, and Levi Cayen, 20. Those cases are making their way through the court system.