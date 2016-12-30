A volcano on a remote island in Alaska's Aleutian chain has erupted again, prompting an aviation alert.
The Alaska Volcano Observatory says the Bogoslof volcano sent an ash plume about 6,000 metres in the air by early Friday morning.
The eruption caused the observatory to issue its highest alert level for aircraft.
During an eruption of the volcano last week, the Federal Aviation Administration said flights were rerouted around the plume.
The centre says the volcano began erupting shortly before midnight Thursday and its activity was recorded by seismic data and in satellite images.
The volcano is located on an island of the same name in the Bering Sea about 1,300 kilometres southwest of Anchorage.
