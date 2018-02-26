Alaska State Troopers say Marvin Scott of Ketchikan was caught in an avalanche reported to be 91 metres wide by 1,371 meters long while snowboarding Sunday.
Scott and another man were snowboarding on Dude Mountain outside Ketchikan in southeast Alaska when the large slide let loose.
Both men wore beacons, and the other man searched for Scott for an hour before hiking to call for help.
There was no cell coverage on the mountain, and troopers received the call about four hours after the avalanche.
Scott's family has been notified of the incident.