Searchers have recovered the body of an Alaska snowboarder who was buried by an avalanche.
Bad weather had hampered the search for 39-year-old Marvin Scott of Ketchikan.
Alaska State Troopers say Scott was caught in an avalanche Sunday while snowboarding on Dude Mountain outside Ketchikan in southeast Alaska.
The Ketchikan Daily News reports that searchers located and recovered Scott's body on Thursday after conditions improved.
Scott and another man were snowboarding when the large slide let loose. Both men wore beacons, and the other man searched for Scott for an hour before hiking to call for help.
There was no cell coverage on the mountain. Troopers received the call about four hours after the avalanche.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.