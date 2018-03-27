Alaska Seaplanes to introduce new Juneau-Whitehorse flight

Alaska Seaplanes has announced it will be flying to and from Whitehorse on a regular basis.

The Juneau–Whitehorse flights will begin in May if all goes well, the company says.

"We've been considering scheduled service to Whitehorse for two and a half years," said Carl Ramseth, general manager of the airline.

The flight is expected to run three times a week between May and September. The Pilatus PC-12 plane will seat nine passengers.

The company currently serves a dozen destinations, mostly smaller communities, from its base in Juneau. Flights range from 15 minutes to an hour.

Ramseth said the Whitehorse flight will take approximately 45 minutes, and will cost around $299 US plus taxes and fees — the price point currently charged by the airline for a one-hour flight.

Attractive for businesses, individuals

Ramseth said the new flight, which connects the capitals of Yukon and Alaska, will be very attractive for businesses and individuals. Right now, there is no road link between the two cities. Juneau can only be reached by plane or by boat.

"I know Yukoners like to head toward the water and fish, and a lot of people in Juneau get tired of being wet all the time and they'd like to come up and explore what you have to offer up here," said Ramseth.

Alaska Seaplanes is currently waiting for Transport Canada approval of the new route.

Ramseth said the company is committing to the route for three years, on a seasonal basis.

"This isn't just a try it for a year, and see if it works [situation]," he said, adding that the company will look at increasing the frequency of the flight, if demand grows.

It'll be the company's first regular international route.