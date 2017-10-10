A popular reindeer that could be seen walking the streets of downtown Anchorage has died at age 15.

KTVA-TV reports that Star the reindeer died on Saturday.

A note posted on her pen by owner Albert Whitehead says Star died in his arms.

Whitehead took Star on a short walk, and she collapsed after returning home.

Whitehead says she spent her last days hanging out and eating her favourite treats, such as grapes and Mini-Wheats.

Star was an Anchorage staple for both local residents and tourists.

She was the sixth of a line of local pet reindeer, all females named Star, going back more than 50 years.