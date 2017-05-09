A 5-metre python that had caused concern in a community north of Anchorage, Alaska, since it went missing two weeks ago has returned home.
Matsunika-Sustina Borough Animal Care reports that Sam slithered back into view Monday in the living room of its owners' home in the town of Meadow Lakes.
Sam had attracted international media attention after it went missing 14 days ago.
One of its owners tells the borough's Animal Care department that Sam was fed an 11 kilogram rabbit before it disappeared.
"He doesn't know where it was hiding," Animal Care Officer Darla Erskine wrote in her report. "The owner walked into the living room, and Sam was slithering across the floor."
There are no wild snakes in most of Alaska.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.