A $200 million project to upgrade a stretch of the Alaska Highway through Whitehorse is "no longer on," says Yukon's minister for the Department of Highways and Public Works.

The plan, first hatched in 2015 by the Yukon Party government, was focused on a roughly 40-kilometre stretch between the South Klondike highway (the Carcross cut-off), and the North Klondike highway.

It would have seen some sections widened to four lanes, improvements at intersections, and more space for pedestrians and cyclists.

Highways and Public Works Minister Richard Mostyn confirmed Monday that his government has pulled the plug.

"Liberals did not support that project, so we've instructed the department not to proceed with it," he said.

'In truth, there is work that needs to be done in this corridor — I'm not going to say there isn't,' said Richard Mostyn, Yukon's minister of Highways and Public Works. (CBC)

"There wasn't a lot of public buy-in about what this project was. There wasn't a lot of support for a $200 million twinning project, through the middle of town."

Mostyn said some improvements are needed, though, and will happen. He points to work already done near Mount Sima, and the Carcross cutoff, over the last couple of years.

He points to areas around Hillcrest, Two Mile Hill and Robert Service Way as needing work, "with an eye to safety."

Mostyn said his government needs to consult with Whitehorse residents first, before deciding what kind of work needs to be done, and how soon. The previous Yukon Party government also did public consultations before coming up with the now-scrapped plan.

"We feel, as a government, that we're going to have to talk to users of the highway, to see what they want," Mostyn said.

"We have to have a discussion, as a community, what this corridor is to the community."