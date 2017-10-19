The Alaska Highway near Rancheria, Yukon, has re-opened after what RCMP deemed a "serious collision" on Wednesday.

The highway was closed to traffic about 320 kilometres east of Whitehorse late Wednesday afternoon. According to Yukon511, the government's highways and road conditions website, the road re-opened early Thursday morning.

In an email, the RCMP said a collision analysis was underway overnight.

The spokesperson said more details about the collision, how many people were involved, and whether there were any injuries would be provided Thursday morning.