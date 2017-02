The Yukon highways department has closed the Alaska Highway from Mendenhall west of Whitehorse to Haines Junction because of freezing rain.

Doris Wurfbaum with the department said that portion of Highway 1 will probably remain closed overnight.

She said the department has tried putting gravel down, but the gravel is just bouncing off the road.

Wurfbaum says the department will provide an update in the morning.

People can also check the Yukon government's highway conditions webpage.