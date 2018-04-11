Fuel truck punctured near the Liard River, south of Watson Lake

B.C. emergency officials say a tanker truck carrying about 55,000 litres of fuel has been punctured, and was leaking fuel near the Liard River, south of Watson Lake, Yukon.

A spill report from Emergency Management B.C. says the incident happened at about 1 a.m. on Wednesday, near Fireside, B.C.

It's not clear yet what happened. Officials initially reported the truck had overturned, but later said it was not overturned but was punctured.

Officials also said there was no report of a leak at first, but several hours later RCMP said the load was in fact leaking. The truck is about 30 metres from the Liard River.

It's not known how much fuel has spilled.

A pump truck was expected on the scene early Wednesday afternoon to empty the tanker.

B.C. officials say they have notified local emergency coordinators and First Nations. RCMP is reportedly at the site, and fire officials from Fort Nelson, B.C. were on their way early Wednesday afternoon.

B.C.'s environmental emergency response officer also planned to do an overflight Wednesday.

The highway is closed and traffic is being diverted.

Fireside is about 135 kilometres south of Watson Lake on the Alaska Highway.