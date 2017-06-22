Traffic is moving again along the Alaska Highway, at the north end of Whitehorse, after a tanker truck carrying aviation fuel rolled over, early Thursday morning.

RCMP say one lane re-opened just before 3 p.m., allowing alternating lines of traffic through.

Cleanup crews are still on the scene, though, dealing with the spill from the overturned truck.

Yukon RCMP’s Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (drone) was also on scene at the tank truck rollover pic.twitter.com/iAYTTPRv0p — @YukonRCMP

A number of vehicles — mostly campers and RVs — were lined up on the highway for most of the day, waiting for the road to re-open.

John Gibson of Port Aransas, TX, is hoping to make it to Dawson City Thursday evening in his RV. He said in the morning that 17 other motor coaches were behind him, and they all had dinner plans together in Dawson.

"It's a little bit of inconvenience, but we'll just be late getting in tonight," he said.

Yukoners who live north of the city were also unable to get into Whitehorse to get to work.

Crews have been busy most of the day, cleaning up the site. (Wayne Vallevand/CBC)

Boats and planes

While the line of stalled traffic got longer through the morning, some people avoided it by using a different sort of highway — the Yukon River.

Terrance McCallum's visiting in-laws were due to fly out of Whitehorse on Thursday, but they were stuck at his house a few kilometres up the North Klondike Highway. There was no way to drive them to the airport.

"At first they panicked — they didn't know what to do," McCallum said. "I said, 'why don't we just put my boat in the water?'

"It took us probably about five minutes to get to the boat launch, and another five minutes to get the boat in the water, and away we went."

They motored upriver for about 40 minutes to get into downtown Whitehorse, where McCallum's wife was waiting to drive the relatives to the airport.

"They made their flight," McCallum said. "It was quite the adventure."

McCallum said he saw another boater heading up river to get his wife to a hospital appointment on time.