Icy conditions have closed parts of the Alaska Highway and Haines Road Monday morning.

The highway is closed west of Whitehorse, from Mendenhall to Destruction Bay. As well, the Haines Road is closed from Haines Junction to the Alaska border.

The Yukon Department of Highways has also put a travel advisory on the Alaska Highway south through Teslin and Swift River, again because of slippery conditions.

There is black ice on the North Klondike Highway from Whitehorse to Deep Creek, leading to a travel advisory on that stretch of road as well.

Check 511yukon.ca for the latest road conditions.