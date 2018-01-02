Engineers are assessing the condition of an Alaska Highway bridge in Yukon, after a transport truck hit and then jackknifed across it on Monday.

RCMP say the single-vehicle accident happened at about 4:15 p.m. at the Big Creek River Bridge, approximately 65 kilometres west of Watson Lake.

Nobody was hurt.

The highway was closed to traffic in both directions for about five hours Monday evening while the truck was moved. The road opened to single lane traffic by about 10:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, police said the bridge was still open to just one lane of traffic, and all overweight vehicles were being restricted. Those restrictions were to remain until engineers finish assessing the bridge.

Drivers are advised to check 511yukon.com for updates.