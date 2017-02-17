An Alaska volcano that's been active since mid-December has erupted again.

The Alaska Volcano Observatory says Bogoslof Volcano in the Aleutian Islands erupted just before 10 a.m. local time and sent an ash cloud to 25,000 feet.

Ash can harm and stop jet engines. Ash from southwest Alaska volcanos is a threat airliners operating between North America and Asia when a cloud rises above 20,000 feet.

After the eruption, the Aviation Color Code was raised from orange to red, the highest level.

The observatory says south winds are pushing the ash cloud north over the Bering Sea and no ash is expected to fall on communities.

The observatory says pulses of seismic activity continue and additional eruptions could occur.