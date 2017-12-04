The tax bill approved by the U.S. Senate will open part of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil and gas drilling, something Alaska's lawmakers have tried to do for decades.
The state's two senators were also able to get other perks for Alaska into the bill passed early Saturday.
The measure included a tax break for Alaska Native corporations intended to encourage trust contributions, and it struck down a proposed cruise ship tax that Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski said would have disproportionately affected her state.
The bill isn't a done deal; the House and Senate passed their own versions and differences must be reconciled.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.