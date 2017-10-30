Al Oster, a country and folk singer/songwriter who was inspired by Yukon, has died at the age of 93, CBC has confirmed.
According to his website, Oster arrived in Yukon in 1957 and lived there until the 1970s.
"He immediately recognized the history and legends of this land as a sleeping giant of wealth for heritage preservation and began writing musical ballads soon after arrival," it reads.
Oster sang and wrote about the Klondike Gold Rush and Canadian folklore legends. His first album was called Yukon Gold.
He recorded several more albums released in Canada, the U.S., Germany and Belgium. He also filmed a 30 minute music video/documentary on the Klondike Gold Rush in the 1980s.
Another Canadian legend, Stompin' Tom Connors, covered one of Oster's songs Paddlewheeler.
Oster was appointed a member of the Order of Canada for his contribution to Canadian heritage.
