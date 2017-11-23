Officials are warning people in Aklavik, N.W.T., to keep an eye out for wolves or aggressive dogs, after a person was attacked last Friday.

In a news release, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (ENR) says they received the report on Nov. 17.

"The animal may have been a wolf, however this has not been confirmed," the statement said.

A wolf is seen in the snow in the mountains on Douglas Island, Alaska in 2016. The animal that attacked a person in Aklavik, N.W.T., may have been a wolf but that hasn't been confirmed. (Becky Bohrer/The Associated Press)

"An ENR renewable resources officer is investigating the incident and patrolling the community to see if the animal can be located."

The statement said wolves rarely approach people.

"However, if a wolf (or aggressive dog) approaches you, the greater the space between you and the animal, the safer it is for both."

If the animal acts aggressively, the department says to begin scare tactics as soon as possible, like raising your arms and waving them in the air to make yourself appear larger.

It also suggested using air horns, throwing rocks and sticks, or using bear spray to scare it away.

"If the wolf or dog displays aggressive behaviour, back away slowly. Do not turn your back on it. Do not run."

Sightings of an aggressive dog or wolf should be reported to ENR.